Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday he wants congressional action to address police reform.
Biden he plans to discuss police reform with Congressional Black Caucus
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Pro skier killed in avalanche
Ex-Indiana Gov. Daniels won’t seek state’s open Senate seat
FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech