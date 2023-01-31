Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor is being used as an example of how to replace lead water lines throughout the country.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

Currently, more than 99 percent of the city’s water lead lines have been replaced or certified as lead free since Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II visited Benton Harbor in October 2021. Before his visit, it was estimated it would take 20 years to replace all of the lines.

The White House is working to remove lead pipes across the country, including in areas of Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.