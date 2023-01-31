3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.

During a search of the home, officials found 46 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with other narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police also say a child was removed from the home.

Nichole Whitfield, 30, Joseph Givens, 37, and Jennifer Zuniga, 38, all face preliminary possession of marijuana charges, and other felony and misdemeanor charges that are drug-related. Formal charges will be filed by the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

