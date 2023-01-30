Young Edwardsburg man killed in crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A young Edwardsburg man is dead following a single vehicle crash along U.S. 12 in Cass County.

Police were called to U.S. 12 near Fir Road in Milton Township at around 1:15 a.m.

Gage Strawderman, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Strawderman was driving a pickup east on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees.

It isn’t unknown if either drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Strawderman was not wearing a seatbelt.

