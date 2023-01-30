Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 91-year-old Three Rivers man is dead after a fire on Sunday night in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Emergency crews were called just before 8:20 p.m. to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township.

Officials say the man was pulled from the burning structure and was pronounced dead on scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

