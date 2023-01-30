South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews.

The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.

The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty.

The State of Indiana contributed nearly $5 million to the project as well. It’s unclear if it will attempt to recover its investment.

David Matthews (WNDU)

