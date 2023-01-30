South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Cass County.

Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old South Bend man was heading west on U.S. 12 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Currently, there’s no word on his condition.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Police Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.

