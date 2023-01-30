South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Cass County.

Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old South Bend man was heading west on U.S. 12 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Currently, there’s no word on his condition.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Police Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Cold Air Arrives Today, Scattered Flurries

Latest News

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
A 91-year-old Three Rivers man is dead after a fire on Sunday night in St. Joseph County, Mich.
Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire
Crews were called on Monday morning to the C B Specialist building in the 1900 block of Lincoln...
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building