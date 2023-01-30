South Bend launches energy assistance, solar savings initiative

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders are helping local groups save money by saving on energy.

For the second year in a row, the city is launching its energy assistance and solar savings initiative. The program helps local nonprofits, schools, and other community organizations install solar panels and make energy efficiency upgrades.

Organizations get a free energy assessment, and up to $30,000 dollars in grant funding to implement energy saving opportunities. If additional funding is needed, the program also connects organizations to low-interest lenders.

In its first year, the program assisted 17 organizations, leading to seven solar projects and 13 energy efficiency projects. Both new and returning organizations can apply for grants. The applications are due by Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information on the program, click here.

