Short-handed Irish fall to NC State in Raleigh

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)(Rhona Wise | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC (WNDU) - After losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a season-ending injury two games ago, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team found themselves even more short-handed on Sunday when they were without forward Lauren Ebo.

Despite their best efforts without two key players, Notre Dame was ultimately beaten by North Carolina State, 69-65.

Ebo started in the game following Mabrey’s injury (a 70-47 home win over Florida State) and played well, recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

On Sunday, Notre Dame still out-rebounded the Wolfpack 44-34 without the help of Ebo’s production, thanks in large part to the play of Maddy Westbeld. Westbeld finished with a double-double against NC State, recording 19 points and 13 rebounds (both team highs).

It was cold shooting that ultimately doomed the Irish as they went 38% from the field (compared to NC State’s 45%), and an even worse 26% from 3-point range (NC State shot 41% from deep). Notre Dame’s explosive backcourt of Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron also both committed a game-high five turnovers apiece.

The Irish will next play on the road again; they take on Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Thursday.

