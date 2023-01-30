Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
Martie Salt explores the health benefits of daily walking in this edition of Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits during daily walks, study says
Chuck's Weather 13023
Cold Air Arrives Today, Scattered Flurries
Dr. Mark and Carla Meekhof speak on the benefits of Equine-assisted therapy at the 25th annual...
A Quarter Century of Change: Reins of Life holds 25th annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says