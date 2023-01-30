Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.

Officials say this incident does not align with the traditional definition of an “officer-involved shooting.” However, per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident.

The South Bend Police Department is fully cooperating. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

