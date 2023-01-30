Harold Welter named to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A local sports radio anchor is now a hall of famer!

After 57 years of providing local high school sports on WKVI, Harold Welter will be enshrined into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. The honor comes after finishing his final season on the air last spring.

Welter started WKVI’s Saturday morning sports show back in 1969. It’s the longest running high school sports program in Indiana.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Crews were called on Monday morning to C B Specialist in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West.
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

Latest News

Medical Moment: A new leadless, less-invasive pacemaker
City of South Bend
South Bend launches energy assistance, solar savings initiative
South Bend announces energy assistance, solar savings initiative.
South Bend announces energy assistance, solar savings initiative
Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township.
South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash
Crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday to the C B Specialist building in the 1900...
Emergency crews called to building fire in South Bend