Harold Welter named to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame

(WNDU) - A local sports radio anchor is now a hall of famer!

After 57 years of providing local high school sports on WKVI, Harold Welter will be enshrined into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. The honor comes after finishing his final season on the air last spring.

Welter started WKVI’s Saturday morning sports show back in 1969. It’s the longest running high school sports program in Indiana.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations!

