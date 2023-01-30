Free Winter Garden Growing Series underway at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We may be in the middle of winter, but it’s time to start thinking about your spring garden.

And you can learn everything you need to know at Unity Gardens.

A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March 4.

Topics include indoor seed starting, soil and composting, tomatoes 101 and more.

“Gardening can either be wonderful and nurturing and a great way to get healthy food, or if you’re not really sure what you’re doing, it can be a lot of labor,” said Sara Stewart, executive director of Unity Gardens. “So, we try to give all sorts of tips for success and decrease that workload.”

Classes take place at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Unity Gardens.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.