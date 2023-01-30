Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week

The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.
The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?

Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road.

The job fair is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions, on-the-spot hiring, and a variety of employee benefits. Tipped positions start at $6.25, and non-tipped positions begin at $15 and up.

Future applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair. Those interested in working with the company should come interview ready and be prepared to meet with representatives.

Four Winds Casinos is hiring for the following positions:

  • Chefs
  • Lead Cooks
  • Front Desk Supervisors and Agents
  • Room Attendants
  • Massage & Body Therapists
  • Estheticians
  • Nail Technicians
  • Gift Shop Clerks
  • Valet Greeters and Attendants
  • Limo Drivers
  • Security Officers
  • Surveillance Operators

Those interested must be 18 years or older to apply.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Crews were called on Monday morning to C B Specialist in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West.
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

Latest News

Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame
Groundhog Day comes to the Potawatomi Zoo.
Groundhog Day comes to the Potawatomi Zoo