Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?

Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road.

The job fair is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions, on-the-spot hiring, and a variety of employee benefits. Tipped positions start at $6.25, and non-tipped positions begin at $15 and up.

Future applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair. Those interested in working with the company should come interview ready and be prepared to meet with representatives.

Four Winds Casinos is hiring for the following positions:

Chefs

Lead Cooks

Front Desk Supervisors and Agents

Room Attendants

Massage & Body Therapists

Estheticians

Nail Technicians

Gift Shop Clerks

Valet Greeters and Attendants

Limo Drivers

Security Officers

Surveillance Operators

Those interested must be 18 years or older to apply.

