Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?
Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road.
The job fair is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions, on-the-spot hiring, and a variety of employee benefits. Tipped positions start at $6.25, and non-tipped positions begin at $15 and up.
Future applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair. Those interested in working with the company should come interview ready and be prepared to meet with representatives.
Four Winds Casinos is hiring for the following positions:
- Chefs
- Lead Cooks
- Front Desk Supervisors and Agents
- Room Attendants
- Massage & Body Therapists
- Estheticians
- Nail Technicians
- Gift Shop Clerks
- Valet Greeters and Attendants
- Limo Drivers
- Security Officers
- Surveillance Operators
Those interested must be 18 years or older to apply.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.