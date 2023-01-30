Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a business on South Bend’s near west side.

Crews were called on Monday morning to C B Specialist in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West.

Lincoln Way West is currently closed between Johnson Street and College Street. Avoid the area if possible.

