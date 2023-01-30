Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeit bill investigation.
Police say it happened at a local business.
If you can identify this suspect, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
