Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeit bill investigation.

Police say it happened at a local business.

If you can identify this suspect, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.