2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) – The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in a shooting Sunday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Concord Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of a home. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While officers were at the scene, they learned that a 34-year-old man, identified as Alexis Jackson of Elkhart, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He also died at the hospital.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

