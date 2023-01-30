2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!

Tiny Tina is about 2-and-a-half years old. Stanton says she is a big cuddle bug who might work best in a home where she is the only pet. To learn more about Tiny Tina, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt XXXXX or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Cold Air Arrives Today, Scattered Flurries

