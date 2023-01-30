2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon.
Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a black Pontiac around 2 p.m. after it committed a traffic violation as it traveled north on U.S. 31 near Kern Road.
While the trooper spoke to the driver, identified as 21-year-old Alaysha Rau of Fort Wayne, he says he smelled the odor of marijuana.
A search of the Pontiac resulted in troopers discovering approximately 30 grams of suspected marijuana and pills preliminarily identified as Oxycodone. Troopers also found a loaded Sig Sauer handgun tucked in the front of Rau’s pants.
Rau was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, and driving while suspended-prior.
Meanwhile, a passenger in the Pontiac, identified as 22-year-old Deyquawn Fitch of South Bend, was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, and resisting law enforcement.
Rau and Fitch were both taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
