Washington girls basketball goes undefeated in 2022-23 regular season

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The juggernaut Washington Panthers completed a perfect regular season on Saturday!

With their win over La Lumiere, the Panthers are now 23-0 on the season as they head into Sectionals on Tuesday night against Mishawaka.

Their overall win streak, stretching back to last season, now sits at 30 games.

Washington is one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state championship this year. The Panthers moved up from Class 3A after winning the state title last season..

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
Retired South Bend Officer Coleman responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27,...
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
Martie Salt explores the health benefits of daily walking in this edition of Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits during daily walks, study says
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
Victims of deadly crash into tree in Berrien Township identified

Latest News

Penn Boys Basketball Coach Al Rhodes coaches 1,000th career game
Notre Dame's JJ Starling (1) drives against Louisville's Emmanuel Okorafor (34) during the...
Starling scores 22, Notre Dame holds on against Louisville
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023
Sonia Citron is helped up & cheered on by her teammates late in Notre Dame's 70-47 win over...
Suffocating defense leads No. 7 ND to 9th ACC win over No. 24 FSU