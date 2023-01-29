Washington girls basketball goes undefeated in 2022-23 regular season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The juggernaut Washington Panthers completed a perfect regular season on Saturday!

With their win over La Lumiere, the Panthers are now 23-0 on the season as they head into Sectionals on Tuesday night against Mishawaka.

Their overall win streak, stretching back to last season, now sits at 30 games.

Washington is one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state championship this year. The Panthers moved up from Class 3A after winning the state title last season..

