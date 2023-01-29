Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth.

“Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest number in a single year.”

Cultivate Food Rescue recently put out a survey to better understand the impact food rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties.

To take the survey, click here. Prizes will be given away to five people who complete the survey. The survey will remain open through March 10.

To learn more about Cultivate Food Rescue, click here.

