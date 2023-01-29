Slick roads to start your Sunday morning, turning colder this week

Use caution if traveling this morning, many roadways are icy
Slick spots across Michiana with an icy glaze in many areas this morning
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Early morning freezing rain, snow and rain showers have now moved out of Michiana. However, slick spots remain with a thin layer of icy glaze across portions of Michiana. Use caution if traveling, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination. Temps today will hold fairly steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect a cloudy day.

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers possible. Low of 18.

Monday: Lake effect snow showers through the first half of the day. Total snow accumulation from Sunday night through Monday will be less than 1-2″. Colder air continues to filter in with highs only around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Coldest day of the week with highs only in the teens!

