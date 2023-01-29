Penn head boys basketball coach Al Rhodes coaches 1,000th career game
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn boys basketball head coach Al Rhodes coached his 1,000th career game on Saturday night at Goshen.
His team improved to 16-1 on the season with an 80-41 win over the Redhawks.
Rhodes has a 618-319 overall record in 42 seasons as a head coach. He previously coached at Warsaw, Logansport, and Fort Wayne Northrop.
Congratulations, Coach Rhodes!
