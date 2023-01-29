Penn head boys basketball coach Al Rhodes coaches 1,000th career game

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn boys basketball head coach Al Rhodes coached his 1,000th career game on Saturday night at Goshen.

His team improved to 16-1 on the season with an 80-41 win over the Redhawks.

Rhodes has a 618-319 overall record in 42 seasons as a head coach. He previously coached at Warsaw, Logansport, and Fort Wayne Northrop.

Congratulations, Coach Rhodes!

Congrats to Penn Boys Basketball coach Al Rhodes on coaching his 1,000th game as a head coach !!!!



No. 2-ranked Penn beat Goshen 80-41.#HallofFamer #PHMExcellence pic.twitter.com/IddRFLuUGQ — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) January 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.