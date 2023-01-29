Man struck by vehicle in Cass County

A 28-year-old Three Rivers suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning outside Cassopolis.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle south of Cassopolis shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say a 28-year-old Elkhart woman was going north on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.

The crash left her vehicle disabled and in the roadway.

A second vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Cassopolis man was also headed north on Calvin Center.

That man lost control of his vehicle trying to avoid the disabled vehicle.

He hit 28-year-old Zachary Howton of Three Rivers.

Howton had been standing in the road near the first vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

