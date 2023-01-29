Lake effect snow showers possible tonight as frigid air pushes into Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Cloudy evening, then lake effect snow showers possible overnight. Some light snow accumulation, less than an inch. Freezing drizzle may mix in as well across Michiana tonight. Low of 18.

Monday: Lake effect snow showers, mainly the first half of the day. Generally less than 1/2″ of snow accumulation during the day. Cloudy otherwise. High near 21.

Monday night: A few lake effect flurries possible. Very cold with temps falling to single digits.

Tuesday: A few early morning lake effect snow flurries. High of 16.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High of 25.

High: 32

Low: 28

PPT: 0.04″

