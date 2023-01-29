Lake effect snow showers possible tonight as frigid air pushes into Michiana

Lake effect snow possible overnight into the first half of Monday
Lake effect snow showers possible tonight as frigid cold air ushers into Michiana
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Cloudy evening, then lake effect snow showers possible overnight. Some light snow accumulation, less than an inch. Freezing drizzle may mix in as well across Michiana tonight. Low of 18.

Monday: Lake effect snow showers, mainly the first half of the day. Generally less than 1/2″ of snow accumulation during the day. Cloudy otherwise. High near 21.

Monday night: A few lake effect flurries possible. Very cold with temps falling to single digits.

Tuesday: A few early morning lake effect snow flurries. High of 16.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High of 25.

High: 32

Low: 28

PPT: 0.04″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Retired South Bend Officer Coleman responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27,...
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
Martie Salt explores the health benefits of daily walking in this edition of Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits during daily walks, study says
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
Victims of deadly crash into tree in Berrien Township identified

Latest News

Frigid cold temps are on the way for Michiana
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-29-23
Penn Boys Basketball Coach Al Rhodes coaches 1,000th career game
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue
Notre Dame holds on against Louisville
Notre Dame holds on against Louisville