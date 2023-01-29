‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass. County for 17th year

Cassopolis, MI. (WNDU) - Cass. County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K Lawless Park right outside of Vandalia. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire.

But the main event is the tubing hill, where people of all ages come to find out if they can become ‘King of the Hill’.

While others just came to enjoy some time with family.

Visitors like Austin Towne, whose family helped set up ‘Discover nights’, has been coming with family for years.

“I’m 17 years old and I’ve been coming 17 years out of my life. I’ve always been good and I’ve always loved it.” Towne said.

”We ended up having a little too much fun, we’ll go down three at a time and one of us will fall off.”

‘Discover Winter Nights’ will be taking place every Saturday, from 5-9 p.m. at Dr. T-K Lawless park until February 11th.

The event is $2.00 per person. Dr. T.K. Lawless Park is located at 15122 Monkey Run St.

For more information, please call Cass County Parks and Recreation at 269-445-4456 and listen to the answering machine for updated information.

