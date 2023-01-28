ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 27, 2023.

INDIANA

BOYS SCORES

John Glenn 57, SB Adams 47

Bethany Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 36

SB Clay 70, Bremen 46

Elkhart 54, Jimtown 32

Prairie Height 57, Fremont 45

Gary 21st Century 86, Career Academy 52

North Knox 78, Washington Catholic 31

Lakeland 57, Garrett 38

Lakeland Christian 43, Argos 34

Crown Point 68, LaPorte 51

Culver 65, LaVille 54

Portage 63, Michigan City 56

Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44 (F/OT)

NorthWood 53, Warsaw 36

Penn 76, SB Riley 61

Plymouth 51, Northridge 48

SB St. Joseph 62, New Prairie 46

South Central (Union Mills) 55, Tri-Twp. 40

Trinity Greenlawn 67, Clinton Christian 17

Marian 69, SB Washington 49

Concord 48, Wawasee 39

Winamac 74, West Central 61

West Noble 50, Fairfield 31

Peru 63, Whitko 48

GIRLS SCORES

Fort Wayne Canterbury 55, South Bend Career 34

SB Clay 48, Hamilton 14

Michigan City 64, Gary West 27

Garrett 61, Lakeland 43

Lakeland Christian 48, Lakewood Park 37

SB St. Joseph 64, Lighthouse CPA 7

North Judson 47, Triton 42

South Central 51, Tri-Twp. 37

Trinity Greenlawn 39, Clinton Christian 19

Twin Lakes 65, Winamac 31

Wabash 62, Whitko 60

Fairfield 76, West Noble 16

Westville 52, LaPorte 49

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Benton Harbor 77, Buchanan 40

Brandywine 49, Berrien Springs 44

Bridgman 58, Coloma 31

Burr Oak 42, Tekonsha 35

Cassopolis 66, Centreville 45

Pittsford 50, Colon 48

Fennville 55, Watervliet 31

Michigan Lutheran 45, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 38

Countryside Academy 73, New Buffalo 38

Sturgis 47, Paw Paw 44

Edwardsburg 48, Plainwell 44

River Valley 57, Howardsville Christian 47

Schoolcraft 57, Constantine 38

Niles 61, Three Rivers 51

GIRLS SCORES

Battle Creek Central 33, St. Joseph 32

Buchanan 63, Benton Harbor 14

Brandywine 59, Berrien Springs 21

Watervliet 59, Fennville 31

Paw Paw 82, Sturgis 43

Edwardsburg 48, Plainwell 44

Lakeshore 40, Portage Central 24

Schoolcraft 37, Constantine 20

Three Rivers 70, Niles 38

