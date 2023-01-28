ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 27, 2023.
INDIANA
BOYS SCORES
John Glenn 57, SB Adams 47
Bethany Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 36
SB Clay 70, Bremen 46
Elkhart 54, Jimtown 32
Prairie Height 57, Fremont 45
Gary 21st Century 86, Career Academy 52
North Knox 78, Washington Catholic 31
Lakeland 57, Garrett 38
Lakeland Christian 43, Argos 34
Crown Point 68, LaPorte 51
Culver 65, LaVille 54
Portage 63, Michigan City 56
Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44 (F/OT)
NorthWood 53, Warsaw 36
Penn 76, SB Riley 61
Plymouth 51, Northridge 48
SB St. Joseph 62, New Prairie 46
South Central (Union Mills) 55, Tri-Twp. 40
Trinity Greenlawn 67, Clinton Christian 17
Marian 69, SB Washington 49
Concord 48, Wawasee 39
Winamac 74, West Central 61
West Noble 50, Fairfield 31
Peru 63, Whitko 48
GIRLS SCORES
Fort Wayne Canterbury 55, South Bend Career 34
SB Clay 48, Hamilton 14
Michigan City 64, Gary West 27
Garrett 61, Lakeland 43
Lakeland Christian 48, Lakewood Park 37
SB St. Joseph 64, Lighthouse CPA 7
North Judson 47, Triton 42
South Central 51, Tri-Twp. 37
Trinity Greenlawn 39, Clinton Christian 19
Twin Lakes 65, Winamac 31
Wabash 62, Whitko 60
Fairfield 76, West Noble 16
Westville 52, LaPorte 49
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Benton Harbor 77, Buchanan 40
Brandywine 49, Berrien Springs 44
Bridgman 58, Coloma 31
Burr Oak 42, Tekonsha 35
Cassopolis 66, Centreville 45
Pittsford 50, Colon 48
Fennville 55, Watervliet 31
Michigan Lutheran 45, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 38
Countryside Academy 73, New Buffalo 38
Sturgis 47, Paw Paw 44
Edwardsburg 48, Plainwell 44
River Valley 57, Howardsville Christian 47
Schoolcraft 57, Constantine 38
Niles 61, Three Rivers 51
GIRLS SCORES
Battle Creek Central 33, St. Joseph 32
Buchanan 63, Benton Harbor 14
Brandywine 59, Berrien Springs 21
Watervliet 59, Fennville 31
Paw Paw 82, Sturgis 43
Edwardsburg 48, Plainwell 44
Lakeshore 40, Portage Central 24
Schoolcraft 37, Constantine 20
Three Rivers 70, Niles 38
