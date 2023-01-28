Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death.

In Memphis, protests remained peaceful.

Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South Bend Police Department officer of 23 years, on how he interpreted the response from officers on Nichols.

“To be honest with you, I was heartbroken,” Coleman said. “It was devastating to see that, to watch that. Here we are in 2023, and we are still revisiting those kind of scenarios or situations in this country. It doesn’t matter who is doing it. It doesn’t matter if it’s black, white, Hispanic, or Asian. Wrong is wrong, and we need to make sure that we hold them just as accountable as we would anyone else.”

