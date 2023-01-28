Pet Vet: Upper Respiratory Infection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sneezing can make you think about allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, sat down with our own Jack Springgate to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.