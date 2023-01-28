The Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back in South Bend

By Samantha Albert
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showcasing more than 100 different watercrafts, the Michiana Boat Show is a great way to find out about all things ‘boats.’

Whether you’re looking for a boat, kayak, jet ski, or something else that belongs on or near the water, the Boat Show says, they have something for everyone.

This weekend only, Marinas will be offering special deals, saying it is a great opportunity to come out and see what they have to offer.

“To have all of these different brands, local community stores as well, to have everything all consolidated into one nice place in our community, it makes for a great time. There are a lot of cool vendors here, a lot of great boat dealers here as well, that are here to sell and help make your summer the best one ever,” says Christian Schoolman, a salesman at Fay’s Marina out of LaPorte, Indiana.

For more information, including dates, times, and ticket prices, click here.

