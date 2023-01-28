GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
Victims of deadly crash into tree in Berrien Township identified
1 is dead after a car collided with a semi in Berrien County.
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
Thomas Witt
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Martie Salt explores the health benefits of daily walking in this edition of Medical Moment.
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits during daily walks, study says

Latest News

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Roundball Roundup Highlights 1/27 Pt. 2.
Roundball Roundup Highlights 1/27 Pt. 2
Roundball Roundup Highlights 1/27 Pt. 1
Roundball Roundup Highlights 1/27 Pt. 1