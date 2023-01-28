Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

Granger Church Food Drop
Granger Church Food Drop(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning.

An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana.

Not only is it a special event for the church but the community said, it meant a lot to them as well.

This year’s annual food drop brought together dozens of local organizations, schools, and even public figures like Rudy Yakim, and Dean Walorski, the husband of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who organizers say was a huge supporter of the event.

Organizers also emphasized the importance of all of the people that came out to come together and make an impact.

“Here at Granger Community Church, we really believe in impacting our community with the love of Jesus, and feeding hungry people is a big part of that. So, we have over a thousand volunteers moving over 80,000 pounds of food to 18 local agencies in 10 cities, in 13 neighborhoods so that we can truly make an impact in the name of Jesus in this area,” said the Church’s Lead Pastor, Ted Bryant.

Some of the donations were passed out on Saturday, with the rest set to be distributed over the next few weeks.

