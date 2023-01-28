First Alert Weather Forecast: Light snow & freezing rain Saturday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A mix bag of precipitation (rain, freezing rain, and snow) moves in after 8 PM Saturday and lingers into Sunday AM.



SATURDAY NIGHT: A mixed bag of precipitation (rain, freezing rain, and snow) moves in after 8 PM Saturday and lingers into Sunday AM. This is NOT a big event, but with a little ice in the forecast, tonight’s roads will likely be a mess where freezing rain sets up!

Greatest Ice concern = South Bend, La Porte, Valparaiso areas. A glaze to 0.05″ of ice is likely and will lead to hazardous road conditions tonight.

Coating up to 2 inches of snow is possible north of U.S. 12 tonight along with a quick dose of freezing rain mixing in.

The rest of Michiana will see a cold rain with some freezing rain mixing in at times and even a few snowflakes.

SUNDAY: Morning roads will be slick. Cloudy with morning light snow showers. Off and on flurries linger throughout the day. High near 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Light lake-effect snow showers and flurries. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Light lake effect snow showers and flurries all day. High 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cold air returns to Michiana Monday night through Wednesday. Nothing significant, but highs to drop down into the low 20s and teens. Expected overnight lows to fall down into the single digits during this timeframe with subzero wind chills. We start to trend back above average after the first full weekend of February.

