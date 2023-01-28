2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home.

For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!

If you want to adopt Maya Papaya or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.