Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April.

Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.

The concert’s opening acts will be Ingrid Andress and BRELAND.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $39 to $129, plus taxes and fees.

