Suffocating defense leads #7 ND to 9th ACC win over #24 FSU

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In their first full game without veteran guard Dara Mabrey (who’s now out for the season with an ACL injury), the #7 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team got off to a slow start on offense against #24 Florida State.

Thankfully for the Irish faithful, Notre Dame’s defense kept them in the game while their offense got back on track, as the Irish rode a strong second-half performance to win big over their ACC foes, 70-47.

After putting up just 22 points in the first half, the Irish more than doubled that amount in the third quarter alone, scoring 27.

Sonia Citron led the team in scoring with 19 points and also chipped in eight boards. Lauren Ebo -- starting in place of the injured Mabrey -- got the evening started, scoring Notre Dame’s first points. She’d finish with a double-double 12 points, 10 assists (her 4th double-double of the season).

Next up for Notre Dame is a two-game road trip; they’ll play NC State this Saturday before taking on Boston College next Thursday.

