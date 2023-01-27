South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking for residents to serve on standing committees.

The city is looking for citizen members to serve across 10 different committees.

To serve on a standing committee, you must: have lived in South Bend for at least a year, attend regular meetings, and have an understanding of the committee you’re serving on.

An application and one-time orientation must also be completed.

The entire qualifications are enclosed below:

