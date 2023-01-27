Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 is dead after a car collided with a semi in Berrien County.
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
Anthony Hutchens
Teen found guilty in murder of Grace Ross
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame