Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

Thomas Witt
Thomas Witt(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.

After deputies located the man, identified him as 31-year-old Thomas Witt of Crawfordsville, they determined he was under the influence of drugs. They also learned he held an active felony warrant for his arrest through Montgomery County.

Witt was taken into custody for public intoxication and was taken to the Marshall County Jail, where he is being held for Montgomery County.

