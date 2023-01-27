Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s annual student film festival is making a return to campus this weekend!

Since 1990, the Notre Dame Student Film Festival has screened films made by students who are studying filmmaking. They often feature Notre Dame students and faculty.

The 34th annual event runs from Friday through Sunday at the Browning Cinema in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Screenings will take place at the times listed below:

  • Friday, Jan. 27: 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29: 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $7 for adults, $6 for adults ages 65 and older, and $4 for children and non-Notre Dame students. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information on the film festival, including a list of the featured films, click here.

