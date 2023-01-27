Mike Brey discusses ‘decommitments’ after his departure announcement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Mike Brey announced he would be stepping away as the coach of the men’s basketball program at Notre Dame, the Irish were bringing in three players in the Class of 2023.

That number has dwindled down to two, and it could go lower. Though Brey says he expected that, in fact, he says that he encouraged it. 3-star guard Brady Dunlap announced he asked for a release from his scholarship.

4-star guard Parker Friedrichsen will be following suit as well.

Brey talked about the conservations he’s had with the three commits in regard to their future, whether that be at Notre Dame or elsewhere.

“I fully support that and I actually told both, I told all of them I would recommend that if I were your father,” Brey told 16 News Now on Thursday. “You need to, and yet they all want to keep this option open and I told them I would stay in touch with them on the coaching search to try and help them. Parker will do the same thing. He’ll do what Brady did and they deserve that. It’s what’s best for them, but yet they both said hey we want to and I said yeah you should keep this option open.”

