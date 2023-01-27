Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its opioid services to multiple Michiana counties.

Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties are part of the state’s most recent expansion of the Opioid Health Home Initiative. The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.

This new expansion will help thousands of people who meet the criteria of the program receive care.

For OHH-specific information, including eligibility and available resources, click here.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has expanded the Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative to more Michigan counties to provide intensive care management and care coordination services for Medicaid beneficiaries with an opioid use disorder (OUD).

A Health Home service is a benefit available to Medicaid beneficiaries who have been diagnosed with an OUD and reside within one of the eligible Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) regions. Individuals who meet the criteria can work with a team of providers who will attend to a beneficiary’s complete health and social needs. Participation is voluntary and enrolled beneficiaries may opt out at any time.

“The expansion of this program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services for residents in Michigan,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “For enrolled beneficiaries, comprehensive care will be managed through the program making it easier for recipients to navigate services.”

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved Michigan’s State Plan Amendment (SPA) to expand its OHH initiative into PIHP Regions 5 and 8 as well as Barry, Berrien, Branch, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties in Region 4. The expanded SPA will allow thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries who meet the eligibility criteria to receive OHH services.

A study indicates that Michigan has experienced higher than national rates in improving access to medication for Medicaid beneficiaries with an OUD. Further expanding access in behavioral health care could improve access to 85,000 Michiganders with a substance use disorder.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin/nutrient deficiency, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Saint Joseph Health System awards scholarships to IU South Bend nursing students

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Saint Joseph Health System has unveiled a new scholarship program!

Health

Ask the Doctor: Drinking enough water, getting better sleep, memory problems

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Indiana

Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST
|
By Mark Peterson
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier and something different needs to be done to bring about a different outcome.

Health

Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The New Year means new goals for sleep, diet, and exercise.

Health

Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for lead under new law

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This comes as House Enrolled Act 1313 takes effect ion Sunday, Jan. 1.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Dieting cheat days, long waits to see specialists, human growth hormone dangers

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Important health reminders ahead of expected winter storm

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic has some important health reminders regarding hypothermia and frostbite, as well as some shoveling safety tips.

Health

Health experts concerned about rise in vape use among teens

Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Right now, youth e-cigarette use, also colloquially known as “vaping,” remains a serious health problem.