Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!

Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.

The three-day event starts Friday, Jan. 27, and runs through Sunday, San. 29. The hours for each day are listed below:

  • Friday, Jan. 27: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, while kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information about the show, click here.

