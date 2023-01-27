Father Walter Bly passes away at age 90

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A staple in the Saint Joseph High School community has passed away.

Father Walter Bly passed away Thursday night at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby on social media Friday morning.

Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Saint Joseph High School’s football field is named in his honor.

A legend of @SaintJoeHigh and @SaintJoeFB…and an @INFBCoaches Hall of Famer…Father Walter Bly has been called to the home office at 90. He is rejoicing with the saints above and hopefully he heard the blowing of a ram’s horn at his arrival. Eternal rest, Grant him, O Lord… pic.twitter.com/g1dTTTTJMH — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.