Father Walter Bly passes away at age 90
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A staple in the Saint Joseph High School community has passed away.
Father Walter Bly passed away Thursday night at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby on social media Friday morning.
Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Saint Joseph High School’s football field is named in his honor.
