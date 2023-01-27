Driver encounters close call after falling lumber impales windshield

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the...
Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the passenger side windshield of the truck.(Source: Avon Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A driver was uninjured after a piece of lumber fell from a dumpster truck and crashed through the windshield of their pickup truck.

According to police, the white Chevrolet Silverado was in the left lane driving westbound on Interstate 90. The dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling, was also traveling westbound and was further ahead in the right lane.

Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled...
Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled the windshield. (Source: Avon Police)

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of the dumpster, impaling the passenger side windshield of the Silverado.

The driver of the dumpster truck was unaware of the incident at the time, according to police. Witnesses were able to follow him and get information from the driver when he was made aware of the falling debris.

WOIO has reached out to L&J Hauling for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 is dead after a car collided with a semi in Berrien County.
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
Anthony Hutchens
Teen found guilty in murder of Grace Ross
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author
A new Jeep is delivered to a dealership in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Friday, the...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood