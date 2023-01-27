Contents of classified documents found in Pence’s Carmel home under FBI review

(WNDU) - The contents of classified documents found in the Carmel, Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence are revealed.

The documents contain materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence’s foreign trips. It’s not unusual for presidents and vice presidents to be given travel briefing binders that include such info.

The FBI offered a warning on Thursday night:

“And people need to be conscious of the rules regarding classified information and appropriate handling of it,” said Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI. “Those rules are there for a reason.”

The FBI is conducting a review of the documents and how recent the level of classification is regarding the information discovered.

