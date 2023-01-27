College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the...
FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, March 12, 2006. Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night. He was 82.

Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.

Packer’s broadcasting career coincided with the growth of college basketball. He worked as analyst or color commentator on every Final Four from 1975 to 2008.

“He really enjoyed doing the Final Fours,” Mark Packer said. “He timed it right. Everything in life is about timing. The ability to get involved in something that, frankly, he was going to watch anyway, was a joy to him. And then college basketball just sort of took off with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and that became, I think, the catalyst for college basketball fans to just go crazy with March Madness.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
County Travel Status for 01/26/2023 14:00 EST
Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday

Latest News

1 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Berrien County
City of South Bend
South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Contents of classified documents found in Pence’s Carmel home under FBI review
Notre Dame women's basketball stifles Florida State 70-47
Notre Dame women's basketball stifles Florida State 70-47