ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The annual Chili Tour returns to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday.

There will be 28 businesses participating, with 31 different types of chili to sample.

There will also be chili-themed snacks, chili-inspired desserts, and even hot beverages.

For $5, guests will get a map showing all of the participating locations, which doubles as a voting ballot.

The business with the most votes wins the ‘People’s Choice Award.’

The Chili Tour will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.

