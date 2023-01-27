Chili Tour returns to St. Joseph

There will be 28 businesses participating, with 31 different types of chili to sample.
There will be 28 businesses participating, with 31 different types of chili to sample.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The annual Chili Tour returns to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday.

There will be 28 businesses participating, with 31 different types of chili to sample.

There will also be chili-themed snacks, chili-inspired desserts, and even hot beverages.

For $5, guests will get a map showing all of the participating locations, which doubles as a voting ballot.

The business with the most votes wins the ‘People’s Choice Award.’

The Chili Tour will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.

