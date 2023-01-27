Chili Tour returns to St. Joseph
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The annual Chili Tour returns to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday.
There will be 28 businesses participating, with 31 different types of chili to sample.
There will also be chili-themed snacks, chili-inspired desserts, and even hot beverages.
For $5, guests will get a map showing all of the participating locations, which doubles as a voting ballot.
The business with the most votes wins the ‘People’s Choice Award.’
The Chili Tour will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.