1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.

Investigators determined that a Toyota SUV was headed south on State Road 25 just north of County Road 100 South when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-150 truck.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 49-year-old Fidel Vasquez of Warsaw, died on scene from his injuries. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for a broken arm.

Meanwhile, four passengers in the truck were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Warsaw Police Department, Winona Lake Police Department, Indiana State Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Lutheran EMS and the Coroner’s Office.

