Winter safety reminders

In these cold winter months, first responders are making sure you are prepared in case of an...
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In these cold winter months, first responders are making sure you are prepared in case of an emergency.

When a fire breaks out, you only have about two minutes to get out of your home.

That’s why it’s so important to make sure you have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

And in addition to having an emergency plan for your home, your workplace should have one too.

“Some are required like healthcare, education, and hospitality,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “But every business should have one. And the hardest thing for people to grasp on those is when to evacuate, where to evacuate and how you can do accountability of everyone.”

If you need a smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector or help creating an emergency plan, just call your local fire department.

